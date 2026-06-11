Affidavit: SAPD officer accused of driving into light pole during April 2025 crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer is accused of driving into a light pole during an April 2025 crash, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Zeth Scott, a 6-year veteran with the department, turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

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In a news release Thursday, SAPD said Scott had a warrant for his arrest stemming from an April 2025 “off-duty incident,” and was charged with striking fixture/highway landscape.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on April 9, 2025, in the 2500 block of East Evans Road.

Witnesses called 911 to report a blue 2022 Jeep Gladiator had struck a light pole “that was completely off its base and laying on top of the vehicle,” the affidavit states.

The vehicle had overturned on its passenger side in a travel lane and was vacant when police arrived, according to the affidavit. Inside, police found multiple items belonging to Scott, including:

An SAPD traffic book

Loaded 30-round rifle magazines

Four boxes of 9mm ammunition

Handcuffs

A backpack with a “Scott” nametag

The vehicle was also registered to Scott and his wife, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Scott called his wife and an insurance adjuster to report the crash, saying “he fell asleep at the wheel when the accident occurred.”

The replacement cost for the light pole was $2,100, the affidavit states.

Scott was placed on administrative duty during the investigation, SAPD said, and he received an indefinite suspension on Tuesday.

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