Neighbors, veterans push back against proposed rock quarry in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – Residents in the Stallion Estates neighborhood in Spring Branch are continuing to push back against a proposed rock quarry in Blanco County, but for some veterans, the fight goes beyond concerns about dust or traffic.

Victor Martinez and his wife have called Stallion Estates home for the past 12 years.

“It was peace of mind and tranquility,” Martinez said.

After serving 26 years in the Army Infantry as a combat medic, Martinez said he chose the neighborhood as a place to settle after his career.

“I experienced a lot of trauma and things of that nature, but I’m proud and honored that I served my country,” Martinez said.

Four months ago, Martinez learned that McCar Materials is proposing a rock quarry near U.S. Highway 281 and FM 473, less than a mile from his home.

Many neighbors have voiced concerns about potential dust, water pollution and declining property values. But Martinez and other veterans say the quarry’s planned blasting operations could have serious effects on those living with service-related trauma.

Jimmie Morris, a retired Air Force veteran who served for 30 years, said predictable, quiet surroundings are an important part of recovery for many veterans.

“It is a little disheartening,” Morris said. “Some veterans, peace and predictability aren’t luxuries. They’re part of their healing. PTSD can look like a person who has finally found quiet and has a place to be able to call home, which is synonymous with safe. And when that is threatened, or that is actually taken, I think it’s really important for our leaders to stop and consider that.”

Martinez and Morris said they have contacted state agencies, local officials and elected leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, in hopes of stopping the project or drawing attention to their concerns.

Martinez, on behalf of the other residents in the neighborhood, reached out to the Texas Department of Environmental Quality. The letter back from the agency, provided to KSAT from Martinez, said TCEQ reviewed the application and said the company met the requirements for a license for the temporary rock crushing facility.

“We’re trying to elevate this,” Martinez said.

The veterans said they have been disappointed by the responses they have received, adding that some officials have not responded at all.

“But you know what also has consequences? The human factor, and that is not being given enough attention,” Morris said.

The proposed quarry has become a growing point of contention in the area as residents continue organizing opposition. Several residents have signed a petition, too.

A Texas Department of Transportation meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the planned widening of U.S. Highway 281. Residents say they also plan to attend that meeting to voice their concerns about the proposed quarry.

KSAT reached out to McCar Materials by phone and email for a comment Monday but have not heard back by the time of this article’s publication.

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