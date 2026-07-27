Dry, sunny conditions persist with little chance for rain this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and rain-free with highs in the upper 90s to near 102°

MIDWEEK: Widespread triple-digit temperatures become more common

HEAT INDEX: Afternoon “feels-like” temperatures ranging from 101° to 107° today, climbing closer to 110° later this week

RAIN CHANCES: Virtually zero through at least Friday

FORECAST

TODAY

A strong upper-level high remains parked over Texas, keeping hot and dry weather in place across South-Central Texas. Temperatures will climb a degree or two warmer than yesterday, reaching the upper 90s to low 100s this afternoon, with heat index values ranging from 101° to 107°. Skies will stay mostly sunny with only a few passing high clouds, and no rain is expected.

A typical July heat this week with the return of triple digits (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TURNING UP THE HEAT

The hottest weather of the week is expected late in July’s final week, with afternoon temperatures rising into the 100°–105° range by Thursday and Friday as a strong ridge of high pressure strengthens. Combined with humidity, heat index values may reach 105°–110°, especially in lower elevations and the Coastal Plains, and heat-related advisories could be issued if confidence in these higher values continues to increase.

A typical July heat this week with the return of triple digits (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Expect sunshine, dry conditions, and triple-digit heat through Friday. A shift in the upper-level ridge may bring scattered rain and cooler temperatures to South-Central Texas by late this weekend.

Extended Outlook (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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