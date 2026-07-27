SAPD: 71-year-old woman found dead on West Side road Police and paramedics respond to a woman lying on a West Side street on the evening of Sunday, July 26, 2026. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the San Antonio Police Department. SAN ANTONIO – A 71-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening on a West Side street, the San Antonio Police Department said.
Police said someone reported the woman lying on the road in the 1500 block of El Paso Street, near Lanier High School.
When police arrived, they said the woman was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police believe the woman may have been struck by a vehicle, though the incident remains under investigation.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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