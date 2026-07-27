SAPD: 71-year-old woman found dead on West Side road

Police and paramedics respond to a woman lying on a West Side street on the evening of Sunday, July 26, 2026. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A 71-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening on a West Side street, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police said someone reported the woman lying on the road in the 1500 block of El Paso Street, near Lanier High School.

Recommended Videos

When police arrived, they said the woman was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the woman may have been struck by a vehicle, though the incident remains under investigation.