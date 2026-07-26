Fun run collects school supplies for Edgewood ISD students

SAN ANTONIO – More than 1,000 runners gathered at SeaWorld San Antonio with a shared mission: collecting school supplies for students in Edgewood Independent School District.

Families, teachers and kids showed up Sunday for the San Antonio Fear Free Environment 5K Fun Run carrying backpacks and boxes of supplies. Runners of all ages participated — from children to parents pushing strollers — each bringing donations to help local students head back to school prepared.

In its second year running the event, the San Antonio Police Department’s San Antonio Fear Free Environment unit said they intentionally focused on a district facing significant need.

“We met with the faculty, we met the district, and geographically it is one of the poorest districts within the Bexar County region,” SAPD SAFFE Officer Jairo Sanchez said. “It’s very humbling that they’re supporting this event as well, so that’s what we’re going to keep trying to do every year.”

Edely Olvera, Edgewood ISD’s lead parent liaison, said the community support goes a long way for students and their families.

“We’re excited,” Olvera said. “We can’t wait to see what we’re going to give to our students, and it’s going to be a lot. So thank you, thank you to the community and SAPD.”

Olvera said the donations ease the financial strain that back-to-school season can place on families — particularly those with several children.

“For our students, our parents, the confidence that it gives our students to go back to school,” Olvera said. “They have supplies, they’re ready for school, the parents don’t have to worry about buying so many school supplies if they have five or more children.”

Edgewood ISD will continue to collect donations Thursday at St. Jude Catholic Church’s parking lot.

Distribution is planned for the first week of August. More information is available on the Edgewood ISD website.