Woman killed, man injured after shooting at Northwest Side home, SAPD says Multiple people were inside the residence and were detained for further investigation, police say Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Sutton Place. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed, and a man was injured after a shooting inside a home on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Sutton Place.
The man and the woman were having a verbal altercation inside a room “before gunshots went off,” according to an SAPD preliminary report. It is unknown what the argument was about at this time.
SAPD said officers found the 28-year-old woman with multiple apparent gunshot wounds throughout her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 23-year-old man was also found with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to a local hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
Multiple people were inside the residence and were detained for further investigation, according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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