Woman killed, man injured after shooting at Northwest Side home, SAPD says

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Sutton Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed, and a man was injured after a shooting inside a home on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Sutton Place.

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The man and the woman were having a verbal altercation inside a room “before gunshots went off,” according to an SAPD preliminary report. It is unknown what the argument was about at this time.

SAPD said officers found the 28-year-old woman with multiple apparent gunshot wounds throughout her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old man was also found with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to a local hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Multiple people were inside the residence and were detained for further investigation, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

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