Bicyclist dies after losing control on gravel patch on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after losing control of his bicycle and crashing on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Saturday at Colonneh Trail and Holbrook Road.

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The man was riding his bicycle southbound when he cycled through a patch of gravel and lost control of the bike, police said.

A passerby saw the man with injuries and contacted emergency services.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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