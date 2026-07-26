Body recovered in Nueces River after person goes underwater near Uvalde, official says

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A body was recovered in the Nueces River after a person went underwater and did not resurface, according to the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the department was dispatched to FM 481 at the Nueces River for reports of a person who had gone underwater and did not resurface.

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The UVFD Rescue Boat team and air support began an extensive search of the river.

UVFD said the person was later located downstream, and “the rescue operation transitioned into a recovery effort.”

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

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