Body recovered in Nueces River after person goes underwater near Uvalde, official says Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene Saturday afternoon at FM 481 at the Nueces River fire truck generic (WDIV) UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A body was recovered in the Nueces River after a person went underwater and did not resurface, according to the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the department was dispatched to FM 481 at the Nueces River for reports of a person who had gone underwater and did not resurface.
The UVFD Rescue Boat team and air support began an extensive search of the river.
UVFD said the person was later located downstream, and “the rescue operation transitioned into a recovery effort.”
The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
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Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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