WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny, hot, and dry

WEEKEND: Sunny, hot, and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s
NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny, rain-free, and back near 100°
HEAT INDEX: Feels like 100°–106° during the afternoons
NUECES & FRIO RIVERS: Flooding continues near Cotulla, Tilden & downstream along the Nueces River
FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
Expect a hot, dry weekend across South-Central Texas. High pressure will bring sunny skies and highs climbing from the mid 90s on Saturday to the upper 90s by Sunday. Heat index values will reach 107+°, so stay hydrated outdoors.
BACK TO TRIPLE DIGITS
Expect a return to typical late July heat next week as a high pressure ridge strengthens. Afternoon highs will reach or exceed 100° by mid week. While heat index values will remain high, conditions currently track just below advisory levels. Expect sunny, dry weather through at least Friday.
RIVER FLOODING
Flooding continues along the Nueces and Frio Rivers as runoff moves toward Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi. The Nueces at Asherton is receding but remains in moderate flood stage, while major flooding is possible near Cotulla and Tilden through the weekend. Please monitor river forecasts and avoid flooded roads.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.