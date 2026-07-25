WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny, hot, and dry

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND: Sunny, hot, and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny, rain-free, and back near 100°

HEAT INDEX: Feels like 100°–106° during the afternoons

NUECES & FRIO RIVERS: Flooding continues near Cotulla, Tilden & downstream along the Nueces River

FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND

Expect a hot, dry weekend across South-Central Texas. High pressure will bring sunny skies and highs climbing from the mid 90s on Saturday to the upper 90s by Sunday. Heat index values will reach 107+°, so stay hydrated outdoors.

Weekend planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

BACK TO TRIPLE DIGITS

Expect a return to typical late July heat next week as a high pressure ridge strengthens. Afternoon highs will reach or exceed 100° by mid week. While heat index values will remain high, conditions currently track just below advisory levels. Expect sunny, dry weather through at least Friday.

Extended Outlook (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RIVER FLOODING

Flooding continues along the Nueces and Frio Rivers as runoff moves toward Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi. The Nueces at Asherton is receding but remains in moderate flood stage, while major flooding is possible near Cotulla and Tilden through the weekend. Please monitor river forecasts and avoid flooded roads.

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