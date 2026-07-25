San Antonio police still searching for suspect in North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Days after a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on the North Side, the San Antonio Police Department has not identified or arrested any suspects.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Sonterra Boulevard, near the U.S. Highway 281 access road.

According to police, an unknown number of people pulled up in a vehicle next to the man and fired at least 12 shots before the vehicle sped off.

“Right now, detectives are actively investigating to solve that case,” SAPD officer Emily Garvin said. “It seems to be isolated. It is part of the investigation, but we would just advise the community that if you see something, definitely say something.”

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was hit at least five times. Police said he was shot in the arm, abdomen and chest.

He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is alive as of Friday evening.

Police are not sure how many people are responsible for the shooting.

“We don’t have a specific type of vehicle or a certain color of the vehicle, but we would just say to just be cognizant, know of the people that live in your surrounding areas,” Garvin said.

Anyone with video of the shooting is asked to contact the SAPD Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.

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