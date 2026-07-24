Escapee arrested in Guadalupe County after posing as another inmate at Hays County Jail, HCSO says

After escaping the Hays County Jail, Xavier Isiah Gutierrez was re-arrested and booked on July 22, 2026, records show.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who escaped from the county jail by posing as another inmate with the same first name has been re-arrested.

Xavier Isiah Gutierrez, 21, impersonated another inmate with the first name “Xavier,” who was scheduled to be released from custody, the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday news release.

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On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Gutierrez pulled off his escape on Sunday.

However, a Friday update from HCSO and jail records confirm Gutierrez left the jail one day earlier than initially reported — July 18.

Xavier Isiah Gutierrez's original booking photo before escaping the Hays County Jail. (Copyright 2026 by The Hays County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

At the time of the July 18 escape, HCSO said Gutierrez was jailed for a felony theft case in Brazoria County and an evading arrest warrant out of Pearland.

Deputies said Gutierrez posed as another inmate, Zavier Aldaco, who was scheduled to be released from custody. Gutierrez was released in Aldaco’s place.

In its Friday update, the sheriff’s office said it obtained a warrant Wednesday before tracking down and arresting Gutierrez at a home in Guadalupe County. Gutierrez was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to charges from Pearland and Brazoria County, officials said Gutierrez is now facing an escaping while under arrest charge, which is considered a third-degree felony. Jail records show his combined bond on three charges has since been raised to $50,000.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday it is reviewing the incident and is “committed to identifying any necessary improvements to its procedures and safeguards” to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

HCSO said its investigation remains ongoing.

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