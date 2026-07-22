Suspect escapes from Hays County Jail after posing as another inmate, sheriff’s office says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate escaped from the county jail Sunday after he allegedly posed as another inmate with the same first name. Deputies are now seeking the public’s help to track him down.

Xavier Isiah Gutierrez, 21, is accused of impersonating another inmate with the first name “Xavier,” who was scheduled to be released from custody, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

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Authorities said Gutierrez is 6 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of Sunday’s escape, the sheriff’s office said Gutierrez was jailed stemming from a felony theft case in Brazoria County and an evading arrest warrant out of Pearland.

Deputies said they have now issued a warrant for Gutierrez on an escape charge, which is considered a third-degree felony.

“An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this escape, including how Mr. Gutierrez was able to be released while impersonating another inmate,” HCSO said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said it is reviewing the incident and is “committed to identifying any necessary improvements to its procedures and safeguards” to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s escape is asked contact Detective Mike Bishop at michael.bishop@hayscountytx.gov or dispatch at 512-393-7896.

Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477 or submit a tip online.

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