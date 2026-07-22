5,000+ medical students relocated from JBSA-Fort Sam Houston dorms over ‘infrastructure’ concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Approximately 5,200 enlisted medical students living in dorms at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston are being relocated due to what officials describe as “climate control systems and foundational defects” in the buildings.

A JBSA spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that Army, Navy and Air Force enlisted medical students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) “are being relocated to on-base temporary lodging.”

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KSAT received several emails and calls from people claiming mold in the dorms is forcing hundreds of military members into base hotels.

JBSA’s official statement, however, cited “infrastructure” issues rather than mold specifically.

“This decision was made based on continuing infrastructure degradation that is rooted in the campus construction and can no longer be resolved through routine maintenance or ongoing repairs,” a JBSA official wrote in a statement to KSAT.

All affected service members faced “immediate relocation” while the base works toward a long-term solution.

“The relocation of these students to interim quarters demonstrates the Department of War commitment to its servicemembers to improve their quality of life,” the JBSA statement added.

The Department of War is investing more than $1.2 billion to “improve barrack conditions,” according to JBSA. Construction is expected to begin by the end of this year.

“Our primary focus is the safety, and quality of life of our students,” JBSA’s statement continued. “This relocation will allow the medical training pipeline to continue without compromise.”

KSAT asked a base official Wednesday for an interview and if any students were reported sick related to dorm conditions.

JBSA-Fort Sam Houston has yet to respond to KSAT’s request.

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