Seguin Police Department fires officer following excessive force complaint, investigation

Now-former officer Michael Godinez learned his firing from the Seguin Police Department in June via termination letter.

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin’s police chief terminated one of his officers last month after the officer allegedly used excessive force while responding to a scene earlier this year.

Chief Jason Brady notified Michael Godinez via a termination letter KSAT obtained Tuesday. The now-former officer was officially let go June 18.

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Godinez’s last dispatch in Seguin

According to a police report, Godinez and four additional officers were dispatched on an assault in progress call May 20 at the Stone Ranch Townhomes in the 1300 block of C. H. Matthies Jr. Road.

The five officers arrested Danny Lee Villela, 48. According to jail records, he was booked into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center on the following charges:

Having a prohibitive substance or item in a correctional facility (third-degree felony)

Family violence assault (Class A misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest, search or transport (Class A misdemeanor)

Possessing less than two ounces of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor)

As of Tuesday, court records show Villela remains in custody at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center.

As of Tuesday, July 21, court records show Danny Lee Villela remains in custody at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

Complaint made against Godinez

In a formal complaint filed one day after the incident, Seguin Police Department Lt. Marcos Martinez alleged that Godinez may have used excessive force against Villela.

Godinez was the first officer on scene, according to the complaint obtained by KSAT on Tuesday. Upon arrival at the apartment, documents show Godinez directed a family member away from Villela so he could place him in handcuffs.

“It is not clearly visible on BWC (body-worn camera) from Ofc (Officer) Godinez’s viewpoint. However, it appears the subject (Villela) was struck several times on the back side of the head,” Martinez alleged in the complaint.

According to Seguin PD Administration Lt. Michael G. McCann, Godinez was terminated for violating the department’s Response to Resistance and Aggression policy.

McCann said Godinez could face criminal charges in connection with the May 20 incident. As of Tuesday night, Godinez is not facing any charges.

Until his June 18 termination, McCann said Godinez joined Seguin PD in August 2023.

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