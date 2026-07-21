Man arrested at I-35 construction site, accused of impersonating a police officer

VON ORMY, Texas – A man directing traffic at a southwest Bexar County highway construction site has been arrested after investigators said he falsely claimed to be a commissioned police officer.

Jose Morin, 43, faces a felony charge of impersonating a public servant and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon, police said.

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He was arrested around 11 a.m. Sunday by Von Ormy police officers who encountered Morin working along Interstate 35.

VOPD’s interim police chief told KSAT on Tuesday that officers with his agency received an anonymous tip that Morin was directing traffic without having proper credentials.

After officers made contact with Morin, he claimed to be a reserve officer with the Dilley Police Department, Dilley PD Chief Steven Hernandez confirmed to KSAT.

Hernandez said Morin previously applied with his agency to be a reserve officer but did not meet the qualifications. Morin was not hired and has never worked for Dilley PD during Hernandez’s tenure running the agency.

Morin was arrested while wearing a police uniform and, according to Hernandez, he was also using a vehicle with police markings on it.

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show Morin is a licensed peace officer but has not held a law enforcement commission since January.

A Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

At the time of his arrest, Morin said he was working for Oso Public Safety, a San Antonio-based traffic control contractor.

A man who answered the phone at Oso’s listed phone number Tuesday told KSAT, “I’ll let my lawyers talk to y’all,” before he ended the call without providing the names of his attorneys or their contact information.

Morin’s listed criminal defense attorney did not respond to a phone call from KSAT seeking comment.