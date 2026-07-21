Nueces River reaches major flood stage in Cotulla & a TS Bertha update

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- NUECES RIVER: Reaches major flood stage this morning
- T.S. BERTHA: Slight strengthening today, then weaker as she moves toward TX
- TRIPLE DIGITS: Good chance SA sees first 100° day on Wednesday
FORECAST
NUECES RIVER FLOODING AT COTULLA (4AM UPDATE)
With an estimated 480 billion gallons of water falling in the Hill Country last week, all of that water is still making its way to the coast. The swell along the Nueces has reached Cotulla and the river is now at major flood stage, reaching near 20 feet. A rise of 3-4 more feet is expected by tonight. It could stay at major flood stage into the weekend, inundating areas along the river. Extreme caution should be used anywhere downstream along the river.
T.S. BERTHA
Bertha strengthened overnight, with winds now sustained at 50 mph. The storm could potentially strengthen a bit more, before it begins to interact with land near New Orleans on Wednesday. From there, wind shear and proximity to land should help to weaken the system. While it will move west toward Texas late this week, the impacts here will be minimal. A shower or two is possible around San Antonio on Thursday.
FIRST TRIPLE DIGIT DAY THIS YEAR
Wednesday is poised to be San Antonio’s hottest day so far this year. Temperatures will soar to near 100° in town, with areas to the south of town reaching as high as 105°. Heat index values will make it feel even worse. Added clouds may bring down temperatures a bit by the end of the work week.
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