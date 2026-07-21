Nueces River reaches major flood stage in Cotulla & a TS Bertha update

The Nueces River at Cotulla has reached major flood stage and will rise a bit more over the next 24 hours.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NUECES RIVER: Reaches major flood stage this morning

T.S. BERTHA: Slight strengthening today, then weaker as she moves toward TX

TRIPLE DIGITS: Good chance SA sees first 100° day on Wednesday

FORECAST

NUECES RIVER FLOODING AT COTULLA (4AM UPDATE)

With an estimated 480 billion gallons of water falling in the Hill Country last week, all of that water is still making its way to the coast. The swell along the Nueces has reached Cotulla and the river is now at major flood stage, reaching near 20 feet. A rise of 3-4 more feet is expected by tonight. It could stay at major flood stage into the weekend, inundating areas along the river. Extreme caution should be used anywhere downstream along the river.

The Nueces River at Cotulla has reached major flood stage and will rise a bit more over the next 24 hours. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

T.S. BERTHA

Bertha strengthened overnight, with winds now sustained at 50 mph. The storm could potentially strengthen a bit more, before it begins to interact with land near New Orleans on Wednesday. From there, wind shear and proximity to land should help to weaken the system. While it will move west toward Texas late this week, the impacts here will be minimal. A shower or two is possible around San Antonio on Thursday.

T.S. Bertha will strengthen slightly today, before weakening significantly as it moves toward Texas. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FIRST TRIPLE DIGIT DAY THIS YEAR

Wednesday is poised to be San Antonio’s hottest day so far this year. Temperatures will soar to near 100° in town, with areas to the south of town reaching as high as 105°. Heat index values will make it feel even worse. Added clouds may bring down temperatures a bit by the end of the work week.

Temperatures to hit 100 in San Antonio on Wednesday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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