Bexar County residents can visit San Antonio Zoo for $8 on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re free on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Wednesday, July 22, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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This week’s Locals Day celebrates each City Council district and Bexar County precinct, a San Antonio Zoo news release said.

Wednesday will also feature “special activations” from CPS Energy and Bexar County, the zoo said.

Locals Day tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

For anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Wednesday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.

Upcoming Locals Day events:

Aug. 6

Sept. 5

Sept. 13

Oct. 9

Nov. 27

Dec. 4

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

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