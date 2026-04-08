San Antonio Zoo welcomes 1-year-old female giraffe from Tulsa

Jasiri joins three other giraffes at the SA Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has a new four-legged resident.

Jasiri, a 1-year-old female giraffe, has joined the zoo’s growing herd at the Naylor Savanna habitat, the zoo announced Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Jasiri, whose name means “courageous” in Swahili, has arrived from Tulsa Zoo. She’s described as confident, curious and food-motivated.

Her arrival is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, a coordinated effort among zoos to support the long-term survival of threatened and endangered species through population management and conservation breeding.

“Every animal at San Antonio Zoo plays a role in connecting people to wildlife, and Jasiri is no exception,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “She represents the future of her species and the impact accredited zoos can have on conservation. We’re thrilled for our community to meet her, form a connection, and be inspired to help protect giraffes in the wild.”

Jasiri joins three other giraffes at the zoo — Waffles, Brayden and Kicheko — in the Naylor Savanna.

Guests can now see Jasiri in the zoo’s giraffe barn within the habitat, with plans for her to explore the full savanna alongside the rest of the herd in the coming weeks.

Read also on KSAT: