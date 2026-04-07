Comedian Jo Koy plans San Antonio stop on ‘Koy Meets World’ tour

Host Jo Koy arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – One of the world’s most popular comedians will perform stand-up in San Antonio for the fourth time in six years.

As a part of his “Koy World Tour,” Jo Koy will make his Alamo City return on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Frost Bank Center.

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Most recently, Koy has recorded three Netflix specials since 2020: “In His Elements” (2020); “Live from the LA Forum” (2022) and “Live From Brooklyn” (2024).

In 2024, Koy also hosted the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

According to a Frost Bank Center news release, Koy is one of the top 10 grossing stand-up comedians each year.

Koy is no stranger to San Antonio or the Frost Bank Center. He performed stand-up at the formerly-named AT&T Center in 2021, 2023 and a third show at the Frost Bank Center in 2024.

General tickets for Koy’s Oct. 3, 2026, show will hit the market at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Frost Bank Center or Ticketmaster’s websites.

Anyone interested in exclusive presale access can sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

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