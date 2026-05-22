Another round of heavy rainfall possible Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FAIRLY QUIET TODAY: Partly cloudy, only isolated activity today

WATCHING TONIGHT: Small chance for overnight storms

RAIN SATURDAY/FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT: Locally heavy rainfall possible

QUIETER SUNDAY & MONDAY: More sun, less storm activity

FORECAST

TODAY

Another round of storms late last night boosted our monthly totals above 4″ at San Antonio International Airport. The radar is quiet this morning and Friday presents a brief break in the action. While isolated storms are possible this afternoon (30%), the overall coverage of rainfall will be lower than the last few days.

SPURS WATCH PARTIES: That said, those headed to outdoor watch parties tonight should keep an eye on the radar. We’ll keep you updated should any isolated storms pop up.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TONIGHT

As it has been, we’ll need to keep watch on what happens to our west today. Some of this activity could make a run for the area overnight. The odds of this happening are lower than the last few days, but still possible.

⚠ HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE SATURDAY ⚠

An upper low will swing through the area on Saturday, enhancing rain chances. In this type of messy pattern, storms could pop up just about anywhere, so pinpointing where the heaviest rain may fall is a difficult task. A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the area. It’s in effect tonight through Monday, however, our main concern for flooding will show up Saturday afternoon. Do note that it will not be raining all day long, as this is a more scattered, pop-up type scenario.

Future radar for Saturday evening (5/23) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A flood watch is in effect, mainly for heavy rainfall on Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY & MONDAY

For those with outdoor plans this Memorial Day weekend, we do expect quieter conditions on Sunday and Monday. Isolated activity will remain possible, but will be driven by afternoon heating. Rain chances Sunday sit at 30%, while lower odds are expected on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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