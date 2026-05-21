3 arrested for stealing more than $1,000 of Home Depot merchandise using fake receipt, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were detained last month at a Home Depot after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of items in an organized crime scheme, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Records show they all face forgery charges.

Employees reported the incident, according to an affidavit, after a “repeat theft offender” walked out of the store with “high valued store merchandise.”

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The woman was identified as 37- year-old Maria Elena Guevara, SAPD said, and detained in the parking lot.

Guevara told police she came to the store with other men and had a receipt for the items in the cart.

She led authorities to a truck where Rogelio Saldana, 55, and Roland Saldana, 52, were detained, according to the affidavit.

Inside the truck, SAPD said it found an HP printer plugged into an outlet. Police said the receipt had visible typos and a stamp that read “completed APR 27 2026.”

The receipt was shown to Home Depot’s loss prevention team and confirmed to police that it was fake, citing typos and an incorrect barcode, the affidavit read.

Guevara’s purse was later searched by police, according to the affidavit, and more receipts with typos and barcode errors were discovered.

According to the affidavit, the value of the stolen goods was $1051.80.

Court documents reviewed by KSAT show all three individuals are facing multiple state jail felony charges.

Guevara and Roland Saldana were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on April 28, jail records show.

Roland Saldana received an organized retail theft ($750-$2,500) charge and was released on bond the following day.

After exiting jail, a forgery and evading arrest charge was added, and Roland Saldana was booked again on May 14. Roland Saldana was released the next day.

Guevara faces forgery and engaging in organized criminal activity charges. She bonded out of jail on May 9.

Rogelio Saldana was booked into the Bexar County jail more than three weeks later on May 19, facing organized retail theft ($750-$2,500) and forgery charges, records show. He also had an existing warrant for a drug possession charge dating back to last December.

As of Thursday afternoon, Rogelio Saldana remains behind bars.

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