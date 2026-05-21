SAPD officer suspended after testing positive for marijuana

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police downgraded a suspension of one of its officers after he tested positive for marijuana, according to suspension records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officer Kristopher D. Rich has been employed by SAPD since 2020, according to city records.

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In early April 2025, records show Rich was ordered to complete a mandatory drug test. The test revealed Rich’s urine tested positive for marijuana.

Records indicate Rich said he began using medical marijuana in May 2024 for an undisclosed illness and takes THC gummies “every night” before bed. He admitted he did not disclose his medical marijuana use, which he has a valid prescription for, to SAPD before the drug test.

Rich said his use of medical marijuana is a “consequence” of his service with SAPD, according to suspension records.

While medical marijuana is allowed under Texas law, suspension records show it is still illegal under federal law, which means Rich cannot use marijuana while having a firearm.

As part of Rich’s duties as a law enforcement officer, his ability to carry a firearm is “essential,” according to records.

Records show Rich was originally facing an indefinite suspension, but it was reduced to a 30-day suspension and a last chance agreement.

His suspension ended in January 2026.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.