‘Pearl Fest’ to feature live music, food and after-parties on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s newest music festival is set to take over Pearl on Saturday, with live music, food, and after-parties happening across the property all day long.

“Pearl Fest” will feature more than 15 bands performing across multiple stages throughout the district.

Headlining the festival is Los Lonely Boys. Other performers include Nicky Diamonds, mypilotis, Girl in a Coma and others from San Antonio, Austin and the Hill Country.

The goal is to create a full-day experience centered around both music and food, festival organizers said.

Free live music begins at 11 a.m. during Pearl’s weekly farmers market. Additional performances will take place throughout the day at locations including Hotel Emma, Otto’s Ice House, Yellow Rose, and other venues across the area.

The ticketed main stage performances under U.S. Highway 281 open at 4 p.m., with concerts running through the evening.

Advance tickets to see Los Lonely Boys are $25 before prices increase to $35 on the day of the event.

Pearl Fest organizers also highlighted the festival’s food lineup, saying guests can expect offerings from several well-known Pearl restaurants instead of traditional festival food.

Restaurants participating include Casanova Barbecue, Henbit, Fife and Farro, Ladino, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, Boiler House, Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery and Pullman Market. Dessert and family-friendly options will also be available from Sweet Luxx and Fruteria Factory.

After the main performances end, official Pearl Fest after-parties will begin at 10 p.m. at Jue Let and Cape Bottle Room.

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