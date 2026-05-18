Reggaeton superstar Don Omar sets fall date for San Antonio leg of new world tour Omar is scheduled to perform in October at the Frost Bank Center Don Omar performs at 2025 Suenos Music Festival on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) (Rob Grabowski, 2025 Invision) SAN ANTONIO – Iconic reggaeton artist Don Omar announced a 21-city world tour on Monday with plans for an Alamo City stop later this year, according to a news release from Spurs Sports & Entertainment.
Omar, whose real name is William Omar Landrón, is scheduled to perform on Oct. 22 at the Frost Bank Center as a part of “The Last King World Tour.”
In addition to San Antonio, Omar will perform in three other Texas cities throughout October, which include Dallas on Oct. 1, Houston on Oct. 23 and El Paso on Oct. 25
.
To hear Omar’s hit songs like “Danza Kuduro” in person, fans can buy general tickets through
Ticketmaster or directly through the Frost Bank Center’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the news release.
Exclusive presale access is available by signing up for Frost Bank Center’s “Latin”
music newsletter, the organization said. More recent Things To Do coverage on KSAT:
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About the Author Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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