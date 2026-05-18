Reggaeton superstar Don Omar sets fall date for San Antonio leg of new world tour

Don Omar performs at 2025 Suenos Music Festival on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Iconic reggaeton artist Don Omar announced a 21-city world tour on Monday with plans for an Alamo City stop later this year, according to a news release from Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Omar, whose real name is William Omar Landrón, is scheduled to perform on Oct. 22 at the Frost Bank Center as a part of “The Last King World Tour.”

In addition to San Antonio, Omar will perform in three other Texas cities throughout October, which include Dallas on Oct. 1, Houston on Oct. 23 and El Paso on Oct. 25.

To hear Omar’s hit songs like “Danza Kuduro” in person, fans can buy general tickets through Ticketmaster or directly through the Frost Bank Center’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the news release.

Exclusive presale access is available by signing up for Frost Bank Center’s “Latin” music newsletter, the organization said.

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