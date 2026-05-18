Help Project MEND roll further: KSAT Community phone bank returns June 11

Help Project MEND raise funds and gently used medical equipment for veterans, individuals, and families in need.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community will host a live, televised phone bank from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, to benefit Project MEND, which helps provide refurbished medical mobility equipment to people in need.

The nonprofit raised $5,800 during last year’s effort and hopes to top that total this year.

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Funds will help purchase items such as wheelchairs, scooters and walkers, helping Project MEND keep its warehouse stocked so equipment can be distributed quickly.

Donations help cover specific needs, including:

$25 to repair a walker or wheelchair

$50 to provide a walker for a senior

$75 for a rollator

$100 for a knee scooter for a veteran recovering from surgery

$150 for a hospital bed mattress and

$200 for a new power-wheelchair battery

Citywide Mobility Collection Drive

Project MEND will also hold its annual collection drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.

Volunteers will collect gently used medical equipment at Wonderland of the Americas, located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road, outside Hobby Lobby.

Project MEND said donated items are evaluated, refurbished and sanitized to meet state health and safety standards before being provided to those who need assistance.

The most-requested items

Wheelchairs

Power scooters

Electric medical beds

Raised toilet seats with handles

Rollators

Walkers

Shower chairs

For details on acceptable donation items, scheduling a pickup or registering for assistance, visit Project MEND’s website or call 210-223-6363.

Project MEND is the oldest and largest licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas.

They are committed to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities and illnesses by refurbishing, reusing and distributing medical equipment and other assistive technologies.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.