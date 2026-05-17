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Texas

2 suspects in custody, 1 at large after 10 ‘random’ weekend shootings leave 4 injured, Austin Police say

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Suspect connected to multiple shootings that occurred on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, Texas – Two suspects were apprehended, and one remains at large, in at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, including at fire stations, that left four people injured, the city’s mayor and police department said Sunday.

The city ordered residents of a large part of southern area of the Texas capital city to shelter in place Sunday while the search occurred. That order has since been lifted.

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The suspect not yet in custody is said to be in the Manor area, according to an Austin Police Department Facebook post.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson spoke about the shootings at a news conference and said an investigation continues.

The shootings occurred Saturday night and Sunday morning, two of them at fire stations, leaving one person with serious injuries and three others with minor ones, Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Davis said the suspects appeared to be stealing vehicles as they traveled.

Police identified the suspects as Hispanic men in their late teens and released what appeared to be screenshots taken from video.

“We don’t have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random,” Watson said. “It appears that as part of this, people are changing vehicles.”

Davis said at least four vehicles have been used by the suspects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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