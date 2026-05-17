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Local News

Suspect arrested months after South Side dispensary robbery, jail records show

Affidavit: Dantavea Roshun Mitchell, 32, was identified through an anonymous tip after KSAT shared footage of the robbery

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Dantavea Roshun Mitchell (Bexar County Central Magistrate)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested this week, months after he allegedly pistol-whipped a store clerk in an armed robbery, according to online jail records.

Dantavea Roshun Mitchell, 32, was arrested Tuesday by the San Antonio Police Department, records show, and is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Mitchell is accused of attacking the store clerk just after 2:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at a 24-hour dispensary in the 3800 block of Pleasanton Road, according to an affidavit.

He was identified the following day by an anonymous tip, after KSAT and other local news outlets published video of the robbery shared by the store owner.

SAPD said it constructed a photo lineup using his out-of-state driver’s license, which later led to the victim making a positive identification of Mitchell the following week. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.

Robbery suspect seen on security camera footage just moments before entering a South Side dispensary and holding the clerk at gunpoint while another suspect took money and merchandise in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Potheads)

According to the affidavit, Mitchell approached the front door of the business and, as the clerk opened it, allegedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

Mitchell, who was armed with a handgun, allegedly struck the clerk in the head with the weapon, the affidavit said. The gun discharged during the assault, firing a round into the floor next to the clerk’s head. The round did not hit her.

A second suspect then entered the store and took merchandise and money while Mitchell held the clerk at gunpoint, according to the affidavit. Both suspects fled the scene and left in a vehicle where a third suspect was waiting, police said.

It is unclear whether two additional suspects in the case remain at large. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for additional information.

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