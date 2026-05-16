Medina Lake water levels haven’t stopped new development; Sunset Resort opens this weekend

Medina Lake is just less than 4% full, but levels aren’t stopping locals from investing in new development.

“Whether we have two percent, ten percent, or a hundred percent full, there’s still tons of memories to be made,” said Sarah Voss, whose family owns Sunset Resort at Medina Lake, which is set to open Saturday.

The lakefront property has water access, and Voss said she is hoping the historic spot can once again be a place where people come to enjoy the lake, even if the water is low right now.

Water Data for Texas shows levels at the man-made reservoir have been dropping since 2020. Last year, Medina Lake hit a historic low.

But through it all, water near the dam has remained deep, which is where Mike Crandall, the owner of Wally’s Watersports, has built his business.

“We have the ski school and the wakeboard school,” Crandall said.

He’s hoping the new resort will remind people across the state that Medina Lake still has a lot of life. And, he’s not alone.

“I’ve seen it with a full lake, and I’ve seen it in a drought,” Michelle Reichle, a real estate broker in the area, said. “It has just been wonderful to see (the new development).”

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunset Resort will have activities for its grand opening. Click here to see the lineup.

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