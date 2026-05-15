Man killed in rollover crash on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say The crash happened early Friday at the intersection of Perrin Beitel and the Loop 410 access road The aftermath of a crash on the Northeast Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash on the Northeast Side.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Perrin Beitel and the Loop 410 access road.
The driver of a sedan went through the intersection at a high rate of speed and crashed into a truck, SAPD said.
Officers stated that the sedan then rolled over in front of a nearby restaurant.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other passengers were not injured.
The other driver and a passenger fled after the crash in an unknown direction, according to SAPD.
Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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