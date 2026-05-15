Man killed in rollover crash on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

The aftermath of a crash on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash on the Northeast Side.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Perrin Beitel and the Loop 410 access road.

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The driver of a sedan went through the intersection at a high rate of speed and crashed into a truck, SAPD said.

Officers stated that the sedan then rolled over in front of a nearby restaurant.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other passengers were not injured.

The other driver and a passenger fled after the crash in an unknown direction, according to SAPD.

Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.