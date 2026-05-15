Missing woman found dead in van on Northwest Side, sheriff’s office says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a missing woman was found dead inside a van on the Northwest Side.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Krystle Janay Proctor, 37, was reported missing by a relative on May 7.

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The relative told the sheriff’s office that Proctor had been missing since around April 27.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Proctor was found dead in the back of a van in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive, near Fredericksburg Road.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a person “seen to be possibly associated” with Proctor wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and a red head covering.

The agency is also asking the public for information related to a white Ford E250 van with Texas license plate TXR4158.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have seen anything suspicious between April 27 and May 5 is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

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