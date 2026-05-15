Missing woman found dead in van on Northwest Side, sheriff’s office says Authorities are looking for a person ‘seen to be possibly associated’ with Krystle Janay Proctor, BCSO says FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a missing woman was found dead inside a van on the Northwest Side.
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Krystle Janay Proctor, 37, was reported missing by a relative on May 7.
The relative told the sheriff’s office that Proctor had been missing since around April 27.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Proctor was found dead in the back of a van in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive, near Fredericksburg Road.
The sheriff’s office is looking for a person “seen to be possibly associated” with Proctor wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and a red head covering.
The agency is also asking the public for information related to a white Ford E250 van with Texas license plate TXR4158.
Anyone with information or who believes they may have seen anything suspicious between April 27 and May 5 is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Sandra Ibarra is an assignments editor at KSAT 12.
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