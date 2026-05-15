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Local News

Lawsuit filed against former Laurel Ridge Treatment CEO for sexual harassment

The lawsuit claims former CEO Cuellar grouped her during a mandatory training in 2024

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

A former Laurel Ridge Treatment Center employee has filed a civil lawsuit against the facility and its former CEO, Jacob Cuellar, for sexual harassment.

In the lawsuit, Felicia Armstrong, a former Admission and Mental Health Technician, claims the former CEO Cuellar grouped her during a mandatory training on May 1, 2024, at the Laurel Ridge facility.

The lawsuit states this constitutes as sexual harassment under Texas Law.

Armstrong reported the incident to a nursing supervisor and the UHS Compliance Hotline, but no appropriate action was taken, according to the lawsuit.

Following her complaint, Armstrong claims Cuellar retaliated against her by demoting her, placing her “under doctors’ orders,” and limiting her promotion opportunities.

Armstrong was eventually terminated.

The lawsuit states Armstrong underwent extensive medical treatment and psychological counseling as a result of the hostile work environment she experienced.

Armstrong is seeking compensation for mental anguish, lost wages and future earnings, along with attorney’s fees and other relief the court deems appropriate, according to the lawsuit.

KSAT 12 reported Cuellar was arrested back in June 2025 in North Carolina on child sex charges and arrested in San Antonio for continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14 dating back to 2022.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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