Ex-Laurel Ridge Treatment Center CEO faces 6 child sex charges in North Carolina, records indicate

The former CEO of a San Antonio mental health center was arrested Monday in North Carolina on child sex charges. Some of Jacob Cuellar's alleged crimes date back more than two decades.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. – The former CEO of a San Antonio mental health center was arrested Monday in North Carolina on child sex charges. Some of the alleged crimes date back more than two decades.

According to court documents obtained by KSAT on Tuesday, Jacob Cuellar, 46, is facing six counts based in Durham County, North Carolina:

Recommended Videos

two charges of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult

two charges of indecent liberties with a child

statutory rape of a child by an adult

statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years old or younger

The Durham County indictment, which accounts for the six charges, states that the victims were two minors at the time of Cuellar’s alleged assaults, ranging between 2001 and 2008.

A Durham County grand jury formally indicted Cuellar on the charges on May 19, records show.

A judge set Cuellar’s bond at $250,000. Publicly available records with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office (NC) state Cuellar has since bonded out of jail and spent less than one day in custody.

According to a report in the Raleigh News & Observer, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Cuellar was a sophomore at Duke University in nearby Durham in September 1998 when North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents raided his dorm room and seized his laptop and other personal items “as part of an inquiry into whether he used his personal computer to disseminate child pornography.”

It is unclear whether Cuellar faced any charges as a result of the 1998 seizure, according to the News & Observer’s reporting.

In June 2024, KSAT 12 News learned that Cuellar applied for a license as a medical doctor in North Carolina in 2008 but was denied. Information on the North Carolina Medical Board’s website indicated that the reason for the denial was due to a 1999 criminal conviction for preparing an obscene photo.

Although that criminal charge does not appear on his online record in North Carolina, it did appear in other internet databases.

Cuellar was the former chief executive officer at the Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, which is located on North Loop 1604 East near Redland Road.

Last year, KSAT learned Cuellar voluntarily resigned from the mental health center three weeks before he was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over multiple years.

KSAT also learned last June that a girl, who was 11 years old at the time, told San Antonio police officers in 2022 that Cuellar had been sexually assaulting her on an ongoing basis.

According to Bexar County court records, Cuellar is facing one charge for continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14, which is considered a first-degree felony.

Those records also indicate Cuellar is “awaiting trial” on the Bexar County charge.

After he bonded out from jail in North Carolina, the News & Observer reported Cuellar is now “allowed to return to Texas for his pending trial in San Antonio.”

A date for Cuellar’s Bexar County trial has yet to be determined.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: