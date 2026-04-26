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Man killed in fiery single-vehicle crash in Castroville, police say

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Castroville police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

CASTROVILLE, Texas – A man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire, according to the Castroville Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 90 East.

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Before the crash, police said officers were alerted to a vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed near the Walmart on U.S. Highway 90. Medina County dispatch then received a call reporting a vehicle had struck a tree.

Police located a black Dodge Durango that had collided with a tree. While searching for the man, police said they observed the vehicle had caught on fire.

The man was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the man as 20-year-old Roman Barron.

Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

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