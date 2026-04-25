Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a North Side gaming room that was raided nearly a month ago has been arrested and charged with a state felony, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carrie Vera Gutierrez, owner of Blessed Sweepstakes on Hildebrand Avenue, was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail on Friday, according to online jail records.

Records show that Gutierrez faces four charges:

engaging in organized criminal activity, a state felony

possession of a gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor

gambling promotion, a Class A misdemeanor

keeping a gambling place, a Class A misdemeanor

The arrest comes weeks after BCSO deputies raided Blessed Sweepstakes on March 31, shutting down what investigators described as an illegal gambling operation.

During that raid, three employees — Kambry Ybarra, Alissa Arenas and Anthony Vera — were arrested on related charges, and eight others were issued citations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the operation was illegal because gambling winners were awarded beads representing a specific cash value, which were then exchanged for U.S. dollars.

Investigators said such indirect payout systems still constitute gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place under Texas law.

Gutierrez previously told KSAT she believed her business was operating legally, saying city officials were aware of the operation and that she had obtained a certificate of occupancy.

She said the raid left her facing losses of approximately $80,000, including costs to post bond and hire attorneys for her employees.

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for additional details regarding the arrest. Check back later for updates.

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