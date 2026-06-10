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Weather

We’re keying in on early next week for our next, best rain chance

Tropical moisture and a front will help generate rainfall

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain chances this weekend and early next week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • DRY TODAY, TOMORROW: Any shower activity should stay closer to coast
  • TROPICAL MOISTURE: Deep moisture arrives by weekend, small rain chance returns
  • MOISTURE + FRONT: These two combine to bring best odds Mon. night/Early Tue.

FORECAST

TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Today’s main concern will be thick humidity, which will push heat index values to near 100° this afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Any shower activity should stay relegated to the coastal plains -- mainly southeast of San Antonio. This forecast repeats itself on Thursday and Friday.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

On Saturday, deep tropical moisture will surge back into South Texas at all layers of the atmosphere. This will allow for downpours to make a comeback. Coverage should be isolated on Saturday, with a slightly better chance on Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but some could see brief, heavy rainfall.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

By Monday, good moisture will be in place, while a weak frontal boundary shifts south through Texas. While the timing is subject to change, it appears these two features will combine Monday night to bring our best chance for rain. Heavy rainfall would be possible, but it’s too early to pinpoint any specific area. Continue to check back!

Tropical moisture will combine with a front to bring good rain chances early next week. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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