We’re keying in on early next week for our next, best rain chance

DRY TODAY, TOMORROW: Any shower activity should stay closer to coast
TROPICAL MOISTURE: Deep moisture arrives by weekend, small rain chance returns
MOISTURE + FRONT: These two combine to bring best odds Mon. night/Early Tue.
FORECAST
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Today’s main concern will be thick humidity, which will push heat index values to near 100° this afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Any shower activity should stay relegated to the coastal plains -- mainly southeast of San Antonio. This forecast repeats itself on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND
On Saturday, deep tropical moisture will surge back into South Texas at all layers of the atmosphere. This will allow for downpours to make a comeback. Coverage should be isolated on Saturday, with a slightly better chance on Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but some could see brief, heavy rainfall.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
By Monday, good moisture will be in place, while a weak frontal boundary shifts south through Texas. While the timing is subject to change, it appears these two features will combine Monday night to bring our best chance for rain. Heavy rainfall would be possible, but it’s too early to pinpoint any specific area. Continue to check back!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.