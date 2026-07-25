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Man killed in Bandera County crash while evading DPS trooper, agency says

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at State Highway 16 and FM 1283

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash while evading a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Bandera County, according to the agency.

A DPS trooper attempted to stop the man around 2 p.m. Tuesday at State Highway 16 and FM 1283.

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The motorcyclist evaded the trooper and collided into the rear of a Lexus SUV, the agency said. The man, identified as Cole Justin Davila, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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