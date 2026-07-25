Man killed in Bandera County crash while evading DPS trooper, agency says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash while evading a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Bandera County, according to the agency.

A DPS trooper attempted to stop the man around 2 p.m. Tuesday at State Highway 16 and FM 1283.

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The motorcyclist evaded the trooper and collided into the rear of a Lexus SUV, the agency said. The man, identified as Cole Justin Davila, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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