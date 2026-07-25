San Antonio River Authority organizes cleanup efforts after recent rain washes trash into waterways

SAN ANTONIO – Recent rain across Bexar County has washed trash and other pollutants into local waterways, including the San Antonio River’s Mission Reach. Now, volunteers known as River Warriors are stepping in to help keep the area clean.

The San Antonio River Authority organizes the cleanup effort. Volunteers typically head out at least once a month, but with recent weather, crews have been going out more often to pick up litter along the river.

The River Authority said it expects to collect more trash this year than last year — not because more people are littering, but because heavier rainfall is carrying more debris into the water.

From May 2025 to May 2026, River Warriors collected 120,000 pounds of litter, according to the River Authority.

“Every cleanup we’ll typically see anywhere between like 400 to 800 pounds of trash, just depending on the number of volunteers that are around and how much trash there is to pick up,” said Samantha Villagran, engagement coordinator for the San Antonio River Authority.

The next cleanup is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

The River Authority provides gloves, trash bags, and grabbers for participants.

People who want to help can sign up to become a River Warrior. For more information, click here.

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