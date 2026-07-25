5-year-old drowns at Port Aransas beach, police say

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – A 5-year-old drowned at a Port Aransas beach on Wednesday, according to the city’s police department.

Port Aransas police responded around 5:35 p.m. to Beach Marker 46 after receiving reports that a child had been pulled from the water and was not breathing.

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A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden began CPR on the child before Port Aransas police arrived. The child was taken to the hospital, where they later died, the police department said.

Police said the child’s grandparents lost sight of the child while getting ready to leave the beach. The child was later found in the water.

“This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that young children can disappear from sight in only moments, and constant, uninterrupted supervision around the water is essential,” Chief James Stokes said.

The police department said the drowning remains under investigation in coordination with the Nueces County Medical Examiner.

The Port Aransas Police Department encourages all beach visitors to practice water safety by:

Maintaining constant arm’s-length supervision of young children

Ensuring children who cannot swim wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket whenever they are near or in the water

Never relying solely on flotation devices as a substitute for adult supervision

Designating a responsible adult to actively watch children whenever they are in or around the water

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