Five hospitalized after head-on crash in north Bexar County, BCSO says The crash happened late Thursday in the 25000 block of Blanco Road One of the vehicles traveled in the opposite direction, BCSO said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Five people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, after a head-on crash in north Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Blanco Road, which is located near Midnight Drive.
According to a BCSO deputy at the scene, an SUV and a truck collided head-on after one of the vehicles traveled the opposite direction in the northbound lanes.
Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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