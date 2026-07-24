Five hospitalized after head-on crash in north Bexar County, BCSO says

One of the vehicles traveled in the opposite direction, BCSO said.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Five people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, after a head-on crash in north Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Blanco Road, which is located near Midnight Drive.

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According to a BCSO deputy at the scene, an SUV and a truck collided head-on after one of the vehicles traveled the opposite direction in the northbound lanes.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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