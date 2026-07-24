Data centers draw backlash, lawsuit in Guadalupe County as residents raise transparency concerns

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Data centers remain a flashpoint around San Antonio after residents previously pushed back on projects planned for the far Northwest Side of Bexar County.

Now, people in Guadalupe County are raising similar concerns, protesting what they say is a lack of transparency from county leaders as two data center projects move forward near their homes.

Guadalupe County homeowners packed meetings to oppose the Palomino Alpha and Cloudburst data centers, citing potential impacts ranging from utility costs to environmental concerns.

“I feel like they’re rotten,” Al Green, a homeowner in Guadalupe County, said. “They’re taking advantage of most people.”

Green and other opponents say the facilities could affect local air quality because of backup generators and other associated infrastructure.

Palomino Alpha and Cloudburst data centers did not reply to KSAT’s request for comment prior to publication.

While some community members voiced support for the projects during public meetings, others lined up to speak against them.

“The water bills, I don’t want them to go up any higher,” Cynthia, a homeowner in Seguin, said. “But if the data centers start draining the waters from the homeowners, what do we do?”

Bobby Levinski, an attorney with Save Our Springs Alliance, said they filed a lawsuit against the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court, alleging problems with how the county handled public meetings tied to the projects.

“What was happening in Guadalupe County was a pattern of meetings that didn’t quite meet the standards that are required under state law under the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Texas Tax Code,” Levinski said. “So that’s the reason for the lawsuit.”

The Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office told KSAT in an email, “We appreciate your reaching out to us with your inquiry; unfortunately, we cannot grant your request as it is the policy of our office to not comment on pending litigation.”

Levinski also raised ethical concerns involving Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher.

“The judge, from what we understand, owns quite a bit of property on the Palomino Alpha site,” Levinski said. “It’s over 100 acres between he and his family.”

Opponents spoke with media before a Crystal Clear Special Utility Board meeting and then spoke at the meeting due to one of the data center’s water usage being a discussion item on the agenda.

The utility board meeting wrapped up Thursday night, and the board did not speak with KSAT because no decision was going to be made on water usage for the data centers.

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