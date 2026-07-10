Air quality concerns on West Side rise as data center company seeks approval to run diesel generators

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Data centers store important information including data from hospitals, financial data and data for AI, among many other operations.

There are hundreds of data centers built and proposed across Texas, according the Texas Tribune’s data center map. Thirty-one of which are currently operating.

Several counties around Bexar County could have data centers soon, too.

Despite Atascosa County not having any active proposals for data centers, the county had a public meeting Tuesday to explain what role the county plays with developers building data centers in the area.

Westover Hills on the West Side of San Antonio has several data centers run by various companies.

Vantage Data Centers has a building in Westover Hills. In May, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality held a public hearing about the data center aiming to acquire an operating permit because of it’s needs to add diesel generators.

TCEQ’s notice of hearing stated “the purpose of a federal operating permit is to improve overall compliance with the rules governing air pollution control by clearly listing all applicable requirements.”

District 6 Councilmember Ric Galvan said his office has received complaints about data centers, particularly because his district has several within it’s boundaries.

“They’re looking at doing the hyperscaler, Galvan said. “Less data collection, more focused on how AIs can be used here for different companies...They’re looking for 32 on-site diesel generators, which would impact our air quality significantly.”

“Hyperscaler” are data centers significantly larger than traditional on-premises facilities, according to IBM.

KSAT reached out to Vantage for an interview on July 2 but did not hear back.

“District 6 is has the highest concentration of data centers in Bexar County,” Galvan said. “A lot of residents have reached out to our office about it as well, ultimately it comes down to the state who oversees air quality here in our community through TCEQ.”

Hundreds of people have shared their concerns and support for data centers on social media.

One person shared with KSAT via a social media comment, “The one in Westover Hills is down the street from me. It’s huge but I don’t hear or see it. Nothing odd. It’s fine.”

Several people simply said they disagree with the centers with one person saying “they’re loud as hell.”

“I know we have several data centers over here,” one KSAT viewer named Meg said. “I disagree with them. I don’t hear anything different, but worry heavily on their energy and water consumption.”

Galvan said all of the data centers in San Antonio use less than 0.3% of the city’s water.

“For CPS Energy, they try to make sure that we’re not having too many all spread out because that requires more transmission connecting to them,” Galvan said. “So if they’re co-located, the energy infrastructure gets to stay in that one central location for the most part.”

Galvan also shared the positive financial impact of data centers.

“There is a significant taxable value here in our city where a significant portion of our CPS energy revenues and our property tax revenues come from data centers here the community,” Galvan said.

Vantage will still need a Federal Operating Permit to operate dozens of diesel generators because of the potential for significant air quality impacts.

“We already have, in Bexar County, a significant impact of air quality issues here,” Galvan said. “So, they have to go to the state-level TCEQ.”

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