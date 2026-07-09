Cases involving violent extremists targeting kids online rose 300% in San Antonio in 2 years, FBI says

SAN ANTONIO – A federal court case involving a San Antonio teen has exposed a growing and dangerous problem in South Texas and around the nation.

Cases involving violent extremists targeting kids online have increased 300% in the San Antonio area in just the last two years, according to the FBI. Predators are contacting children on social or gaming apps, forming relationships with them and coercing them to do violent things.

While the agency knows this is terrifying for parents to hear, they say awareness is saving lives.

At a press conference Thursday, the FBI talked about 19-year-old Alexis Chavez from San Antonio, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison for being a part of one of these extremist groups.

“Alexis Chávez was part of a group called 764. They style themselves as a nihilistic violent extremist group. Those who believe in that type of ideology really are seeking to bring down the United States government and modern society in general. Basically by corrupting our youth through horrible acts committed online,” said Justin Simmons, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Members of these online gangs coerce kids to commit sexual and violent acts on themselves, other kids and animals.

Some children have tragically been forced into suicide.

“The FBI is currently investigating over 500 subjects who are tied to violent online networks, more than double the number at this time last summer,” said Special Agent in Charge Daniel Faith for the FBI San Antonio division.

Faith said there are entire teams dedicated just to bringing down these suspects.

“We are working around the clock with our partners to identify offenders, dismantle their networks and hold them accountable,” he said.

However, Faith and Simmons said they need help from parents.

“There’s good for parents out there. The power is in your hands,” Simmons said.

Simmons suggests delaying open internet access to kids for as long as possible.

“If you are going to give your kids access to internet, there are plenty of commercially available monitoring types of software out there that you can use to keep close track of what your kids are looking at, who they’re talking to,” Simmons said.

He also said to look for changes in your kids, especially physical things, like cuts.

Parents or guardians who suspect something, or have a child make an outcry, are asked to contact the FBI immediately.

The FBI will have resources for children to make sure they know they’re not alone and these crimes are not their fault.

The FBI asks families to keep all information regarding the incident (usernames, email addresses, websites or names of platforms used for communication, photos, videos, etc.) and immediately report it in one of these ways:

Visit the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center

Go to the FBI Tip website

Call the general line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)

Contact the local San Antonio FBI office at 210-225-6741

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