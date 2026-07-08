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Local News

Driver dies after Interstate 35 crash involving 18-wheeler, SAPD says

The collision prompted the closure of all southbound main lanes, TxDOT officials say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A person who crashed into an 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed Wednesday morning was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 35 southbound main lanes near O’Connor Road.

SAPD said the driver of a silver SUV rear-ended an 18-wheeler that was stopped in traffic on the interstate.

Officers believe the SUV driver did not make an attempt to brake before the collision.

The SUV driver, who police believe to be in their 20s, was later pronounced dead at the scene by San Antonio fire officials, police said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the collision prompted the closure of all I-35 southbound main lanes.

The southbound main lanes are expected to be closed for at minimum, the next hour.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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