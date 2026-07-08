SAPD: Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Northwest Side The incident happened Tuesday night in the 2400 block of Babcock Road SAPD responds to a crash on the Northwest Side involving a pedestrian. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Babcock Road, which is located near Wurzbach Road.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the pedestrian attempted to cross multiple lanes in an area without a crosswalk.
A driver then collided with the pedestrian, the report said. Officers said the driver remained at the crash scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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