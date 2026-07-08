SAPD: Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Babcock Road, which is located near Wurzbach Road.

Recommended Videos

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the pedestrian attempted to cross multiple lanes in an area without a crosswalk.

A driver then collided with the pedestrian, the report said. Officers said the driver remained at the crash scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

Read also: