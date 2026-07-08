Whitewater Amphitheater files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, says concerts will continue

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Whitewater Amphitheater has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a financial restructuring, but the popular New Braunfels music venue says the show will go on.

In an Instagram post, Whitewater said all scheduled concerts will continue as planned, the venue will remain open and employees will keep working throughout the season.

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“This filing gives us the opportunity to protect one of Texas’ most iconic music venues while we reorganize and position Whitewater for a strong future,” the venue posted on social media.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, it was filed after a foreclosure sale was scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning.

Whitewater Amphitheater opened in 2007 along the Guadalupe River and has become one of the region’s well-known outdoor live music destinations.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection allows a business to continue operating while it works to reorganize its finances.

The next scheduled show at Whitewater Amphitheater is Randy Rogers Band on Saturday.

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