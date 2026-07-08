ICE arrests nearly 1,500 in San Antonio since start of 2025, data shows

San Antonio – Some families in the San Antonio area say they are feeling increased pressure as federal immigration enforcement continues and new government data shows nearly 1,500 ICE arrests across the region since January.

The concerns come after recent reports of federal agents at Hardberger Park on the North Side, plans for a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility on the East Side and a man being detained by China Grove police officers.

This week, a woman who spoke by phone said her husband, who is in the U.S. on an expired visa, was arrested after a day of work. She said he and his work partners were dropping off brush at a North Side city site when they were stopped at the exit.

The woman told KSAT over the phone that she is waiting to meet with an attorney, but she wants others in similar situations to be prepared.

“People working to earn their daily bread, be careful because you’re an easy target for troopers and ICE,” she said. “They go directly to the places of work, where they know there will be groups of immigrants.”

According to federal statistics from ICE, the San Antonio region, which stretches south to the U.S.-Mexico border, has recorded nearly 1,500 arrests since January.

Of the 1,500 arrests, nearly 900 involved people with criminal convictions. More than 400 people involved face pending criminal charges, and about 140 are accused of other immigration violations. A Freedom of Information Act Request has been filed to determine how many of those arrests happened specifically in Bexar County.

Drivers leaving the city brush center were asked whether they had encountered immigration officers. Jose Mendez said he had been stopped in the past.

“I would have been stopped a long time ago if I were an American citizen,” Mendez said. “I said, yeah.”

Another driver said he believes U.S. citizens should remain calm if questioned.

“We are U.S. citizens. They have no reason to question us,” he said. “Abide by the law, calm down and listen, let them do what they got to do and we’ll be on about our business.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says people stopped by ICE officers have the right to remain silent and contact an immigration attorney.

The ACLU also says people do not have to consent to a search of their vehicle or belongings. They also do not have to answer questions about their immigration status, the organization said.

ICE has previously said its officers routinely make arrests across the country and prioritize immigrants who have been charged with or convicted of crimes.

Here’s a statement they sent to KSAT on Friday:

“Every day, ICE carries out law enforcement activities nationwide to protect the American public. As part of these efforts, ICE routinely makes arrests in states across the country. ICE operations focus on apprehending criminal illegal aliens, including individuals charged with or convicted of serious offenses such as murder, rape, sexual offenses against children, gang activity, and other crimes. Notably, approximately 70% of ICE arrests involve illegal aliens who have been charged with or convicted of crimes in the United States. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to return to the U.S. the legal way, to pursue the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Mass deportations were a key part of President Donald Trump’s campaign platform.

More information is expected once the Freedom of Information Act Request is fulfilled and San Antonio arrest data becomes available.

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