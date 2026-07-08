Summer heat safety for kids: Expert advice, sunscreen tips, cooling spots

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – With children spending more time outdoors during summer break, parents are urged to watch closely for signs of overheating. Last month, the City of San Antonio reported that nine children suffered heat-related illnesses.

Children depend on parents and guardians to help them stay cool, hydrated and safe when temperatures climb. They are among the groups most at risk for heat-related illness, along with older adults, people with disabilities, and pets.

“You need to go look at them, talk to them,” said Dr. Ralph Riviello, chief of Emergency Medicine at University Hospital. “If they’re actively playing, they should be sweating. If they are not sweating or their skin looks very dry, that’s concerning.”

For those with asthma, the heat and poor air quality can increase health risks.

KSAT caught up with parent Sarah De Luna, who says she enjoys taking advantage of the Pearl’s splash pads during the summer to help keep her kiddo cool.

“We just do sunscreen. And if it’s a really bright day or anything, he’s in a hat or a cap, but yeah, just keep him hydrated and little fans. Texas weather is crazy,” De Luna said.

Tips for families

Experts say you want to make sure you’re reapplying sunscreen throughout the day:

SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays.

SPF 50 and 100 block up to 99% of UVB rays.

If you can, pay attention to the UV Index . The rule of thumb is that any time it’s above level 6, it’s best to avoid being outdoors.

>> What is the UV Index?

Families heading to places such as SeaWorld San Antonio/Aquatica and the San Antonio Zoo told KSAT they’re coming prepared.

“A lot of snacks, strawberries, grapes, water, juices,” said parent Gerardo Lara, who was visiting the zoo with his two children.

Here’s what’s available to visitors at the San Antonio Zoo and SeaWorld:

San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo has six cooling zones across the property, so families can duck into shaded areas to rest and cool off. Some are equipped with misters; others have air conditioning and seating.

Victoria De Leon, the senior director of public relations for the San Antonio Zoo, said it is better to cool down early than to wait until symptoms start.

“Even if you don’t feel like you need it, rather than to start to overheat and then try to cool down, that makes the process a little harder,” De Leon advised.

If someone does begin showing signs of heat illness, the zoo has EMTs on standby.

SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica also have first aid teams available to respond.

Chuck Cureau, the public relations manager for SeaWorld and Aquatica, said guests should alert staff if they feel unwell.

“They can go to any one of our ambassadors, any of our employees, and say, ‘Hey, I’m not feeling well. Could you get me some help?’ And our EMTs will be there in just a couple of minutes to help cool them down,” Cureau said.

Other ways to stay cool

If you are visiting the various outdoor attractions and are looking for ways to stay cool, below is a list of activities you can hit:

SeaWorld & Aquatica

Explorer’s Reef Aquarium

Penguin Encounter

Stingray Tour

In-Water Dolphin Interaction

San Antonio Zoo

Discovery PLAYce

John & Greli Less Butterfly Rainforest

The Riverbank

Congo Falls

Brewer Ocean Conservation Lab

Zen Zoo (RSVP needed)

San Antonio Botanical Gardens

No Name Creek

Dog Days of Summer (July 6-Aug. 31)

Honey Extraction Demonstration & Tasting (July 18)

Pearl

Splash pad (free, open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

1100 Springs Plaza (free)