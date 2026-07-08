Dog Days of Summer returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is welcoming pups back for its Dog Days of Summer event.

Visitors can bring their dogs to explore the garden daily from 8 a.m. to noon through Aug. 31.

The event provides people a chance to enjoy the garden with their four-legged companions during the cooler morning hours.

In addition to regular admission, guests must pay $5 per dog.

“The garden staff is so excited to see everybody’s dogs, and we do have dog bowls and kiddie pools for them to cool off in and drink from throughout the garden,” shared Allison Russell, the director of adult learning at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Dogs must remain leashed at all times and should be well-behaved, socialized, and potty trained.

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