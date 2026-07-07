Witte Museum plans to lead Holiday River Parade as grand marshal, River Walk official says

The Witte Museum, who celebrated it’s 100th birthday this year, was revealed as the Grand Marshal for the Holiday River Parade on July 7, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Riverwalk official announced the theme and Grand Marshal for the annual Holiday River Parade during a Tuesday news conference at the Witte Museum.

The Witte Museum, who celebrated its 100th birthday this year, was revealed as the Grand Marshal for the Holiday River Parade, River Walk Operations Director Roslyn Castaneda said.

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The theme for the parade is “holiday wishes come true,” Castaneda said.

According to Castaneda, more than 75,000 people attend the parade each year.

Illuminated floats will light up San Antonio River Walk for Ford Holiday River Parade

The parade on the River Walk is a 45-year tradition that kicks off the Christmas season in downtown San Antonio.

The Holiday River Parade is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Tickets for the event are on sale. Additionally, there are free seating areas available on a first come, first serve basis.

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