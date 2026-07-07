Spurs can play an additional home game outside of Frost Bank Center in 2026-27, 2027-28 seasons

San Antonio Spurs Coyote with giant flag in Round 1, Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2026 at The Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tony Garcia/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County commissioners approved that the San Antonio Spurs can play up to four regular-season home games away from the Frost Bank Center for the next two seasons, which will likely include games in Austin and Europe.

Though playing home games outside of their actual home arena has become a regular occurrence for the Spurs over the past four seasons, the new agreement allows for the most home-away-from-home games in several years and without the same restrictions as the most recent agreement.

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Bexar County commissioners voted 4-0 to allow the home-away-from-home games for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 regular seasons. Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert abstained.

Calvert, who represents the area around the Frost Bank Center, raised concerns about what the community would get out of allowing the games outside the county-owned arena.

“When we’re talking about such sizable public investments, return and partnership have to be true partnership,” Calvert said.

Other commissioners, though, were eager to support the item, like Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebecca Clay-Flores, who said the team brought the county together in its latest NBA Finals run.

“This is about more visibility. This is about marketing. This is about more branding,” she said.

The Spurs have a non-relocation agreement with Bexar County that prohibits them from playing more than two of their 41 regular-season home games away from the county-owned Frost Bank Center in any one season.

Since 2022, though, Bexar County commissioners have approved amendments to allow the team to play up to three or four games away from the Frost Bank Center, including in Austin, Mexico City and the Alamodome.

Though the 2022 request initially spooked fans, who were wary of a potential relocation to Austin, the team has painted it as a way to expand its fanbase.

The county allowed for up to four home games outside the Frost Bank Center in the 2022-2023 season, one of which was at the Alamodome.

The next year, commissioners allowed for up to three home games outside the arena for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons.

The three-game limit was also included in the amendment that commissioners approved in July 2025 for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 seasons. However, that amendment also specified that two of the games had to be within 100 miles of the Frost Bank Center and the third could be played outside of the U.S.

The amendment commissioners approved Tuesday did not specify where the four “home” games must be played, though it does not permit them during the playoffs.

San Antonio is scheduled to play two games against the Pelicans in Paris and Manchester next January. Only one is likely to count as a home game for the Spurs.

The four home-away-from-home games could become the new norm for the team, which plans to move into a new, city-owned $1.3 billion arena at Hemisfair by the time their lease with the county expires in 2032.

The San Antonio City Council approved a non-binding term sheet for the new arena, which would allow for “four home games outside the Arena but in the Spurs’ home territory (which may include the Alamodome).”

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